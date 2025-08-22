Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 22 (PTI) Congress MP V K Sreekantan's remarks on Friday on the women who made complaints of misbehaviour against the party MLA Rahul Mamkootathil landed the parliamentarian in trouble.
As criticism against his remark mounted from within and outside the Congress party, Sreekantan blamed the media for ‘misinterpreting’ what he had said.
While talking to reporters, Sreekantan had said the political background of the women who complained against Mamkoottathil should be examined.
"You have seen pictures of them posing half-clad with ministers and leaders," he said, adding it should be enquired whether they are part of a political conspiracy.
Mankoottathil had to resign from the post of Youth Congress president on Thursday, following revelations of actress Rini Ann George that she had been receiving indecent messages from a "young leader" and similar complaints from other women and subsequent protests organised against Mankoottathil by the BJP and DYFI.
As protests mounted from within and outside the Congress against Sreekantan’s remark, he withdrew the comment an hour later and blamed the media for ‘misinterpreting’ what he had said.
Claiming that in his entire political life he had not said anything against women, the Palakkad MP said he had only meant to say that the complainants could have proceeded legally if they were facing harassment for a long time, he said.
State General Education Minister V Sivankutty and Congress leader Shanimol Usman had strongly criticised Sreekantan for his comments on women. PTI MVG MVG ADB
Cong MPs'' comments on women who complained against Mamkootathil draw flak
