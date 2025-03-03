Cong MP’s silence over receiving gifts from APSC scam accused hints at corruption: Himanta

Guwahati, Mar 3 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday claimed that Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi's silence over “receiving wedding gifts” from the prime accused of the 'cash-for-job' scam in state civil services recruitment has made it a "prima facie case of corruption".

During a discussion on the one-man Justice (retd) B K Sharma Commission report in the Assam Assembly, Sarma also asserted that the state government will move the Supreme Court to vacate the Gauhati High Court's stay on suspension of a few officers, who were the alleged beneficiaries of the scam.

"The report stated that Rakesh Kumar Paul (prime accused) had gifted jewellery to the son of former CM Tarun Gogoi during his wedding. Prima facie it is a case of corruption unless denied.

"Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has not denied yet. So, we can consider it a case of corruption," Sarma told the House, which witnessed an uproarious situation, including the suspension of opposition MLA Abul Kalam Rasheed Alam.

According to the statement of one witness in the report, Paul had gifted expensive jewellery to Gaurav Gogoi at his wedding ceremony.

"The Congress party has set a rule on how to indulge in corruption. The Assam Congress must tender a public apology for the injustice meted out to the youths by Rakesh Paul. Such injustice never happened to youths since Independence. This was the highest level of crime," the CM asserted.

The reports of the commission, which probed anomalies in the conduct of the Assam Public Service Commission's (APSC) Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) in 2013 and 2014, were laid in the assembly on February 17. PTI TR RBT