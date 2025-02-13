Cong MPs stage protest in Parliament premises, flag issues of sand mining, animal attacks in Kerala

New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) Congress MPs, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, staged a demonstration in Parliament House premises on Thursday over the issues of animal attacks in Kerala and protection of coastal areas from sand mining.

"Since December 27, 11 people have been killed by wild animals in Wayanad.

It is a very worrisome situation," Priyanka Gandhi told reporters.

"The Central government and the state government have to send funds to mitigate this problem because when I spoke with local level people they are trying their best but they don't have enough funds," the MP from Wayanad said.

The MPs carried placards like 'stop offshore sand mining', 'save lives', 'prevent wildlife attacks' and 'protect coastal and forest bordering communities'.

Raising the issue of sand mining, Opposition Congress and the RSP had demanded in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday that the Centre withdraw its decision to conduct offshore sand mining in Kerala, Gujarat and Andaman and Nicobar islands.

Congress MP K C Venugopal had said the livelihood of the fishermen community would be affected.

"The government has to withdraw this order to save the environment and fishermen," he had said.