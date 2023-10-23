Cong names candidate for last remaining MP seat; civil servant fails to get govt nod to enter fray

Bhopal, Oct 23 (PTI) The Congress on Monday night declared its candidate for the last remaining assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh, Amla in Betul district, but with a bureaucrat who was tipped to be the party nominee not getting government’s nod in time to quit service, the ticket has gone to someone else for the next month's polls.
The opposition party fielded its member Manoj Malve from Amla and with this, it has completed the process of putting up nominees on all the 230 assembly seats for the November 17 elections.
The Congress, in two separate lists, had declared 229 candidates with only the Amla seat left out.
Earlier, Betul deputy collector Nisha Bangre, whose resignation is awaiting the state government's approval, was tipped to be the Congress candidate from the constituency.
However, after the announcement of Malve's candidature, suspense over Bangre's entry into poll fray has ended.
Bangre has approached the Madhya Pradesh High Court seeking direction to the government for speedy acceptance of her resignation, which she tendered on June 22.
However, the bureaucrat's petition had been pending as she faces disciplinary proceedings, her counsel, senior advocate Brian De Silva, had said earlier.
While hearing her petition, the High Court in Jabalpur earlier last week directed the state government to take a decision by October 23 on her resignation from service and disciplinary proceedings against her.
With the Congress fielding candidates on all the 230 seats in MP, it is clear the national outfit has not entered into any tie-up with its two allies in the INDIA bloc, the Samajwadi Party (SP) or the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).
The SP and the AAP have come out with separate lists of candidates for the polls in the BJP-ruled state. PTI ADU RSY