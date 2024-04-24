Cong names candidates for three LS seats in Telangana

Hyderabad, Apr 24 (PTI) The ruling Congress in Telangana on Wednesday night named its candidates for the Khammam, Hyderabad and Karimnagar Lok Sabha seats where the party has not announced its nominees so far.
April 25 is the last date to submit nominations.
With this announcement, the Congress has declared candidates for all the 17 seats in Telangana.
Congress named R Raghuram Reddy, Mohd Waliullah Sameer and Velichala Rajender Rao as its candidates from Khammam, Hyderabad and Karimnagar respectively.
Competing claims by senior party leaders in the state is reportedly the reason for the delay in the announcement of candidate from Khammam.
Buoyed by its victory in the Assembly polls held in November last year, Congress is hoping to win a majority of the 17 seats in the Lok Sabha polls.
Polling would be held in Telangana on May 13. PTI SJR SJR ROH