Cong names former mayor Devinder Singh Jaggi as its candidate from Dharamshala assembly seat

Shimla, May 8 (PTI) The Congress on Wednesday night declared former Dharamshala mayor Devinder Singh Jaggi as its candidate from the city's assembly seat.
A statement issued by the Congress said the candidature of Jaggi, who will take on former minister and Congress rebel Sudhir Sharma, was approved by party president Mallikarjun Kharge.
With the announcement of the name of Jaggi, the Congress has announced the candidates for all six assembly bypolls which were necessitated by the disqualification of six Congress legislators for defying a party whip to be present in the Vidhan Sabha and vote in favour of the government during the cut motions and budget.
The six rebel Congress MLAs -- Ravi Thakur (Lahaul and Spiti) Inder Dutt lakhanpal (Barsar), Rajinder Rana (Sujanpur), Sudhir Sharma (Dharamshala), Chetanya Sharma (Gagret) and Devinder Kumar Bhutto (Kutlehar) had voted in favour of the BJP candidate in the February 27 Rajya Sabha elections and later joined the BJP. They were given the ticket from their respective seats.
The Congress has fileded Zila Parishad chairperson Anuradha Rana from Lahaul and Spiti, Subash Chand from Barsar, Captain Ranjit Singh and Rakesh Kalia, who quit the BJP after being denied an election ticket, from Sujanpur and Gagret assembly segments respectively.
The Congress has fielded Vivek Sharma, the son of former Himachal Pradesh Assembly deputy speaker and senior Congress leader Ram Nath Sharma, from Kutlehar.
Both the BJP and Congress have also announced their Lok Sabha candidates from Mandi, Kangra, Shimla and Hamirpur seats. The elections for the four Lok Sabha seats and byelections in the six assembly seats would be held on June 1.