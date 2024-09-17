Cong-NC alliance has agenda to release all terrorists after J-K polls: Shah

Loharu (Haryana), Sep 17 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday lashed out at the Congress, alleging that the party has an agenda with the National Conference to release all terrorists after the elections in Jammu and Kashmir and bring back Article 370.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi should make it clear whether scrapping Article 370 in J&K was good or bad thing, Shah said while addressing his first rally in Loharu in Bhiwani district for the October 5 Haryana polls.

BJP leader J P Dalal is the party candidate from Loharu seat.

The Union home minister also claimed that the Congress and its leader Gandhi are playing politics over the Agnipath scheme.

He also attacked the Congress over the 'One Rank One Pension' scheme and said it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who implemented it.

While referring to J&K polls, Shah said Gandhi and NC leader Omar Abdullah have an agenda to release all terrorists after the elections and also hold talks with Pakistan.

"We are having elections in Jammu and Kashmir. Rahul Baba went there. He made a settlement with Omar Abdullah. What is their agenda? They will release all terrorists after the elections and hold talks with Pakistan.

They will also remove the ban on organisations which have been banned in connection with terrorism, he further said.

"Rahul Baba, listen to me. Narendra Modi is sitting there (running the govt at the Centre). You have not formed the government (in J&K). Jab tak Bharatiya Janata Party hai, Kashmir ke upar aankh uthakar koi dekh nahi sakta' (Till the BJP is here, nobody can dare look at Kashmir)," he said.

He asked the gathering whether abrogation of Article 370 was good or bad.

"They want to bring back Article 370. (Congress leader Bhupinder Singh) Hooda Sahib, people of Loharu are asking what will you tell about Article 370? Be it Hooda ji or Rahul ji, no matter how hard you try, have trust in Modi ji, the Article 370 will never return.

"Rahul Gandhi, our party is such which agrees that 'Pakistanwala' Kashmir (POK) is also of India," he said.

"Thousands of Haryana's jawans laid down their lives protecting Kashmir. And these people want to bring terrorism back in Kashmir," Shah alleged as he was referring to the Congress.

The Congress should reply on this issue, he said.

Regarding the Agnipath short-term military recruitment scheme, Shah accused the Congress and Rahul Gandhi of playing politics over it.

He said that the Congress is spreading rumours about it.

Shah said the Home department and state police forces gave 20 per cent reservation to the Agniveers and they will get pensionable job.

He also said Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini assured that Agniveers in the state will be given government jobs.

"I want to tell Haryana's youth that 'Hooda and company' is spreading lies. They (Congress) are saying that what will happen to the Agniveers later," he said.

"What I say, I do it, he asserted. "What Modi ji points out, it also happens." "If any Agniveer of Haryana returns, he will not be without a job and the BJP takes responsibility of this," said Shah.

He came down heavily on Rahul Gandhi for his remark on reservation during his recent US visit where he said the Congress would think of "scrapping reservations" when "India is a fair place", which he said is not the case right now.

"Rahul Baba, you said this in Kashmir also...till the time BJP is there, we will not allow anyone to touch reservation," Shah said.

Rahul Gandhi "jhooth bolne ki ek machine hai", he can speak lies in any language, he said.

He lauded Haryana farmers for their contribution in making the country self-sufficient in foodgrains and praised its sportspersons for bringing laurels for nation at the Olympics and other games.

"Haryana gave 'dhakad' (strong) and 'veer' (brave) jawans and 'dhakad' players," he said.

He also remembered Chaudhary Bansi Lal on this occasion.

Gandhi had said in Parliament that the Samajwadi Party candidate became MP from Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh, Shah recalled.

"Now he says they defeated the objective in Ayodhya. What was our objective? Babur had demolished Ram Mandir and it was to be built again.

"Should we build it or not," he asked the gathering.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed 'bhoomi pujan' and the 'pran pratishtha' (consecration) at the Ram temple, he said.

"And Rahul Baba could not digest it. Whether you like it or not Rahul Baba, it was the voice of countrymen that Ram temple should be built in Ayodhya," he said.

Shah also attacked the previous Hooda government in Haryana.

"I want to ask Hooda Sahib...he also ruled for a long time. He should tell how much purchase on MSP was made during his regime. How many crops you used to purchase?" he asked.

"On MSP, only four crops were included during the Hooda regime as against 24 crops procured by the Saini government," he said, while adding the Saini government will procure every single grain.

He also said before the BJP government came to power in Haryana, jobs were given on "kharchi and parchi" (corruption and favouritism) basis.

"During the BJP rule, the 'kharchi and parchi' system has been ended. Now a postman comes and hands over letter at your home," said Shah emphasising that jobs are now given on merit basis.

Shah, whose arrival here got slightly delayed, during his speech also waded into Congress' infighting in state unit.

"I got late at Delhi airport. In between, I received phone call from a journalist who asked whether I was going to Haryana. He said the Congress' fight in Haryana is not with BJP, which surprised me. He said Congress' fight is with Congress, as its every leader wants to become chief minister and defeat each other," said Shah.

"The party which has decided to fight among itself...can that party win an election," asked Shah.

"...I want to ask Hooda Sahib, when you were in power for 10 years, what did you give to Haryana," he asked.

The Union home minister then spelled out several steps which the BJP government has taken for welfare of various sections including farmers in Haryana and development which has taken place during the past 10 years. PTI CHS/SUN VSD KVK KVK