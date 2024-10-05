Cong-NC alliance to get more than 55 seats in J-K: Ghulam Ahmad Mir

Anantnag (J-K), Oct 5 (PTI) The Congress-NC alliance will get more than 55 seats in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls, general secretary Ghulam Ahmad Mir claimed on Saturday as several exit polls gave an edge to the combine.

Voting in Jammu and Kashmir took place in three phases and the results will be declared on October 8. Many exit polls have predicted that the National Conference would emerge as the single largest party.

"The people of Jammu and Kashmir have voted to change the last 10 years of BJP rule. Whatever the exit polls show, our belief is that the vote was for change, for keeping the BJP out in both regions (Kashmir and Jammu)," Mir told PTI Videos here.

He asserted the Congress-NC alliance would get more than 55 seats when the results are announced.

Polling in Jammu and Kashmir was held for 90 seats. According to reports, the lieutenant governor will nominate five members to the Assembly based on the Home Ministry's advice.

Mir said the Congress-NC tie-up is the "only viable alliance" between a national party and a regional outfit in Jammu and Kashmir that will "take the people out of their miseries".

To a question about the exit poll results for Haryana, the Congress leader said it reflects people's anger towards the BJP government in the state and asserted that his party would get more seats than what the exit polls predicted.

"The BJP's 10-year rule in Haryana was bad. They annoyed the farmers, youth and the unemployed. So six months before the elections, there was a wave to end BJP rule there. That is what the exit polls are showing. It is our belief that the Congress will get more seats than what the exit polls are showing," Mir added. PTI COR SSB NSD NSD