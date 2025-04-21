Cong-NCP 'share' blame for 26/11 as their govt 'failed' to act on inputs, says BJP leader

Mumbai/Pune, Apr 21 (PTI) Maharashtra BJP vice-president Madhav Bhandari has triggered a huge controversy by alleging the then Congress-NCP-led government in the state "shared" responsibility for the 26/11 terror attacks due to its failure to act on prior intelligence.

Speaking at an event in Pune on Sunday, Bhandari claimed the Congress-NCP government was aware of a potential terror attack on Mumbai months before the deadly strikes were carried out on November 26, 2008, which claimed 166 lives.

"A key meeting took place on June 30, 2008 in Mumbai, attended by the chief minister, home minister, key cabinet ministers, and top police and defence officials, where 85 per cent of the sites that were later attacked were discussed," he said.

"I know it because on the day of the meeting, the state government had issued a press note regarding the contents of the discussion and potential (terror) threat," the BJP leader asserted.

He claimed the state government had specific intelligence five months prior to the attacks.

"The Maharashtra government issued a press note confirming they had information (of potential terror strike), so how could the 26/11 attacks take place?" Bhandari questioned, pointing to what he described as a "failure" by the then ruling coalition to act on critical inputs.

The senior BJP leader alleged the Congress and the NCP, which were in power in Maharashtra during 26/11, had a "share" (wata) in the terror attacks as they failed to prevent them.

Bhandari cited a response from then Home Minister R R Patil (of NCP) to support his claims.

"When I raised this issue openly, Patil had claimed they were told nothing happened on October 26 (2008), so they assumed nothing would happen later," Bhandari said, suggesting complacency in the government's approach to the terror threat.

The BJP leader went on to assert that the scale of the attacks, carried out by ten Pakistan-trained terrorists who came via the sea route, implied local involvement.

"Such large-scale attacks could not have taken place without the support of locals who had influence in the administration," Bhandari said.

He sought to directly implicate the ruling parties of the time.

"The Congress and NCP were in power during those days, and they share the blame for the 26/11 attacks," Bhandari said, urging accountability for what he described as a preventable tragedy.

Referring to the recent extradition of key 26/11 accused Tahawwur Rana to India from the US, Bhandari said, "the Congress is nervous because they fear Rana could spill the beans." The Congress, now in the opposition, reacted strongly to the BJP leader's claims and demanded that he be interrogated along with Rana.

State Congress president Harshvardhan Sapkal, addressing a press conference in Mumbai, also demanded that Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who was part of the Congress-NCP government in 2008, be dismissed from the Cabinet and investigated.

"We strongly condemn the statements made by BJP leader Madhav Bhandari regarding the 26/11 terror attacks. Bhandari must be detained and interrogated alongside Rana. His statements are serious as many leaders in the then government are now aligned with the BJP.

"Ajit Pawar and others were ministers at the time and continue to be in the Cabinet now. Therefore, Ajit Pawar must be dismissed from his post and investigated. This will expose how truthful BJP leaders, who always talk about national interest, really are," Sapkal said.

Former Congress minister Anees Ahmed said the boat ferrying the 26/11 terrorists entered the Indian waters through the Gujarat coast.

"The then-home minister R R Patil (of NCP) and the then Mumbai police commissioner had said there was no intelligence input from Gujarat. Who was the chief minister of Gujarat at that time?" he asked.

Ahmed further claimed terrorists released during the 1999 Kandahar hijack episode, when the BJP was in power at the Centre, had a role in planning the Mumbai terror attacks.

Reacting to Bhandari's claims, Mumbai Congress president Varsha Gaikwad said the BJP is in power in the Centre and as well as in Maharashtra currently and it should probe the allegations.

"The chief minister (Devendra Fadnavis) handles the home ministry. What are they waiting for?" she asked. PTI ND SPK MR NSK RSY