Cong, NCP (SP) criticise govt over high fees for HSRPs for vehicles; demand probe

Mumbai, Feb 28 (PTI) The Congress and NCP (SP) on Friday slammed the Maharashtra government for charging a high fee for high-security registration plates (HSRPs) from vehicle owners and demanded a probe.

State Congress president Harshvardhan Sapkal and NCP (SP) state chief Jayant Patil have written separate letters to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

HSRPs are licenced plates designed to curb theft and other fraudulent activities related to vehicle identification through enhanced security features.

Sapkal, in his letter, said, "At a time when people are already struggling with inflation, the government has now set its sights on vehicle owners' pockets. An exorbitant fee is being charged under the pretext of high-security number plates. Compared to other states, the rates in Maharashtra are more than double." The Congress leader said HSRPs have been made mandatory for vehicles registered before April 1, 2019.

"While the initiative appears well-intentioned, it has become a means for looting vehicle owners. The fee charged by the Maharashtra government for these number plates is double or even triple compared to other states," he said.

Sapkal stated that the fee for a two-wheeler is Rs 155 in neighbouring Goa, while in Maharashtra, it is Rs 450.

Similarly, the Goa government charges Rs 155 for three-wheelers and Rs 203 for four-wheelers, but in Maharashtra, it is Rs 500 and Rs 745.

He pointed out that Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Punjab also charge lower fees than Maharashtra.

The Congress leader said an 18 per cent GST has been applied to number plates, and the RTO has concealed this fact, further burdening vehicle owners.

He alleged that the contract for the number plates was awarded while the cabinet formation process was still underway, and some officials in the ministry allegedly colluded to approve this contract.

Sapkal demanded that the government make the letter of intent and work order issued to the contractor public.

He also urged the administration to extend the deadline for vehicle owners, remove unnecessary restrictions, and ensure easy availability of the plates.

NCP (SP) leader Jayant Patil also demanded an immediate inquiry.

"Who has given the contract to rob the citizens of Maharashtra? There should be an immediate inquiry into this. Strict action should be taken against those concerned. To prevent such undue loot, the chief minister should ensure that the contracts given are cancelled and rates are affordable to the common man," Patil said in his letter.

He said the companies, Rosmerta Safety Systems Ltd, Real Mazon India Ltd and FTA HSRP Solutions Pvt Ltd, have been awarded a Rs 600 crore contract for HSRPs.

"Crores of rupees are being looted with the transport department as a witness, and an investigation should be conducted to find the persons behind this. The contract should be scrapped," he wrote.

Shiv Sena leader leader and Minister Pratap Sarnaik heads the transport department.