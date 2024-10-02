Cong, NCP (SP) leaders pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary

Mumbai, Oct 2 (PTI) The Congress and NCP (SP) leaders paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 155th birth anniversary on Wednesday.

All India Congress Committee in-charge of Maharashtra Ramesh Chennithala said those who indulge in the politics of religion should read Gandhiji's thoughts on the need for social harmony and brotherhood.

People from all walks of life paid homage to the Father of the Nation by visiting Mani Bhavan, which was Mahatma Gandhi’s Mumbai headquarters for about 17 years from 1917 to 1934.

Chennithala, accompanied by Mumbai Congress president Varsha Gaikwad, state party chief Nana Patole and other leaders, also visited Mani Bhavan.

Chennithala told reporters that his party takes inspirations from Mahatma Gandhi's ideals.

"Those who indulge in the politics of religion should read Gandhiji's thoughts on the need for social harmony and brotherhood," he said.

The Congress leader said everyone respects Gandhiji. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi should think whether Gandhiji's ideals are being followed during his tenure," he said.

NCP (SP) leaders, led by Lok Sabha member Supriya Sule and Maharashtra party chief Jayant Patil, took out a march from the Gandhi statue near Mantralaya to the statue of former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri and later walked till the Hutatma Chowk in south Mumbai. PTI MR GK