Cong needs its own 'Board of Peace': BJP

New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) The Congress needs to create a "Board of Peace" to bring its house in order, the BJP said on Saturday in a swipe at the rival party over alleged "infighting" in its state units.

The BJP cited reports of "internal rift" within the Congress in Jharkhand after being plagued by factionalism in states like Karnataka, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh.

Five "disgruntled" Congress MLAs from Jharkhand met party president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday and demanded a review of the ministerial berths allotted to the party amid an "internal rift" within the party's state unit, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said in a post on X.

The MLAs placed their grievances before Kharge, alleging that the Congress ministers in the state were not performing as expected, he said.

"After Tharoor vs Congress in Kerala, now Congress vs Congress in Jharkhand." "I'm telling you - Congress needs Board of Peace to ensure peace between Gehlot and Pilot, DKS (DK Shivakumar) and Siddaramaiah, Rahul and Priyanka, Tharoor and Kerala Congress, Bajwa and Brar, and Sukhu and Pratibha ji," he said.

US President Donald Trump recently unveiled his "Board of Peace" that seeks to work towards bringing lasting peace to Gaza and possibly resolve other global conflicts.