Cong needs to introspect over Haryana loss, take along all INDIA partner in upcoming polls: Raja

New Delhi, Oct 8 (PTI) The Congress should do serious introspection over the poll results in Haryana and take along all INDIA bloc partners in the upcoming polls in Maharashtra and Jharkhand, Communist Party of India General Secretary D Raja said.

The Left leader said the results in Jammu and Kashmir proved that people there were tired of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Asked about Haryana, Raja suggested that the Congress' decision not to go for seat sharing worked against it.

“Congress party will have to do serious introspection. It has to do some self-critical assessment of its own strategy and tactics,” he said.

“INDIA bloc parties should work with mutual trust in each other, and mutual accommodation in time of seat sharing. This did not happen in Haryana,” he told PTI.

He said the results for Jammu and Kashmir are against the BJP. "People have rejected them, and opposed the disastrous policies of the union government,” Raja said He said the Congress should have taken all INDIA bloc parties along and the seat sharing should have been more accommodative.

"It is for them to analyse how the BJP managed through all its manipulative practice to gain advantage,” he said.

Raja said the Congress should draw proper lessons from its loss "so that when we approach Maharashtra and Jharkhand elections, there can be proper seat sharing among partners of the INDIA bloc”.

The BJP coasted towards a hat-trick win in Haryana and the National Conference-Congress combine was set to form government in Jammu and Kashmir as the results of the recently held assembly polls were declared on Tuesday. PTI AO AO RT RT