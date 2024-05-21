Cong, Nehru broke India, PM Modi will reclaim PoK: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

New Delhi, May 21 (PTI) Senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday accused the Congress and India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru of "breaking the country" and asserted that PM Narendra Modi "will bring the nation together".

Advertisment

At a poll meeting in South Delhi in support of BJP candidate Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister exuded confidence that if elected for a third time, PM Modi will take back Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (POK).

Likening Modi to God's messenger, Chouhan said, "He is sent by God to end evil in the country. Under his guidance, the country has prospered and is poised to become a world leader." "The Congress and Nehru, on the other hand, committed the sin of breaking the country. If (ex-PM) Nehru hadn't stopped the war (of 1947) and allowed it to continue for three more days, the entire Kashmir would have been a part of India today. There wouldn't have been any POK," he said.

The BJP leader asserted that Modi will reclaim PoK if voted to power again.

Advertisment

Taking a swipe at the opposition INDIA bloc, he termed it an "alliance of compulsion".

"These people cannot run the country properly. They have not even revealed the name of their prime ministerial candidate. Only PM Modi can run the country effectively and take it to newer heights," he said.

Identifying himself as the "mama" of India's daughters and sisters, Chouhan said the BJP government has introduced various schemes to empower women and said that he would soon be joining Parliament. PTI SJJ SJJ NSD NSD