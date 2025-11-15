Cong never disappears, defeats make it stronger, says Chennithala; announces party's solo BMC fight

Mumbai, Nov 15 (PTI) The Congress has never disappeared and will continue to remain relevant despite electoral setbacks, senior party leader and its Maharashtra in-charge Ramesh Chennithala said on Saturday.

Chennithala also said the Congress will contest Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls independently and field candidates in all 227 wards.

Speaking during a daylong party meeting here, the general secretary of the All India Congress Committee said defeats were not new to them.

“Even during the eras of Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi, the Congress suffered defeats but bounced back with greater strength. Congress is an ideology, and people continue to repose faith in it. The claim that Congress will end or break apart has no meaning,” he asserted.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance decimated the Mahagathbandhan, an alliance of Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal and other parties, in the Bihar assembly elections, the results of which were declared on Friday, winning 202 seats in the 243-member House.

He urged party leaders and workers to put up a united fight and aim for a performance similar to the showing in the recent Lok Sabha elections.

The party must connect with youth and new members, he said while emphasising organisational work at the booth level.

"Congress workers should take the party's message to every household. Responsibilities are given to strengthen the organisation and not for status. Office-bearers who do not perform would be removed," he asserted.

Maharashtra Congress president Harshavardhan Sapkal, the party’s Mumbai chief and MP Varsha Gaikwad also attended the party meeting here.

Sapkal urged Congress workers not to be discouraged by the Bihar verdict.

“Had the results been different, enthusiasm would have been higher. But there is no reason to lose heart. Congress workers must go back to the field with fresh energy. We must not cry, we must fight,” he said, appealing for determined preparations for the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections.

He said the Congress is driven by ideology and “guided by the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, who has been promoting the ‘Nafrat Chhodo, Bharat Jodo’ message and campaigning for a fear-free society”.

“Protecting and strengthening the Constitution is Rahul Gandhi’s dream. Wins and losses are part of elections, but we cannot pause our work just because we are out of power. Give up negativity and adopt a fighting spirit,” Sapkal added.

The elections to municipal corporations in the state, including the BMC in Mumbai, are expected to be held in January 2026. PTI MR NR BNM