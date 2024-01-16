Cong never opposed Ram temple, BJP, RSS used Babri issue for political mileage: Digvijaya

Bhopal, Jan 16 (PTI) Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh on Tuesday alleged that the intention of the BJP, RSS and VHP behind demolishing the Babri mosque in Ayodhya was not to build a temple at the site, but to make it a Hindu-Muslim issue for political mileage.

In a post on social media platform X, the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister claimed the Congress never opposed the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, but raised question marks over the location of the new temple, where the idol consecration ceremony will take place on January 22.

"(The Congress) only asked to wait till the court's decision for the construction (of temple) on the disputed land. Bhoomi pujan on non-disputed land was done during the time of Rajiv ji (former PM Rajiv Gandhi). (Ex-PM P V) Narasimha Rao ji had also acquired non-disputed land for the construction of Ram temple," Singh said.

He alleged the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) had to demolish the mosque anyway, but their intention was not to build a temple at the site.

"...Because, until the mosque is demolished, it does not become a Hindu-Muslim issue. Destruction is in their behaviour and character; taking political advantage by spreading unrest is their strategy," said the Rajya Sabha member, hitting out at the saffron organisations.

When contacted, state BJP spokesman Pankaj Chaturvedi dubbed Singh as "Ram drohi" (anti-Lord Ram) and claimed the Congress leader and his party were against Sanatan Dharma.

He said the erstwhile Congress-led UPA government, in an affidavit submitted in the Supreme Court, had called Lord Ram an "imaginary" figure.

Singh should clarify how long he will continue to be "anti-Sanatan Dharma and Ram drohi", asked Chaturvedi. PTI ADU NP RSY