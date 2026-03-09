Hyderabad (PTI): Congress candidates Abhishek Singhvi and Vem Narender Reddy were elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Telangana on Monday.

The Returning Officer announced their election as the deadline for withdrawal of nominations came to a close.

Narender Reddy, a close aide of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, thanked AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, party leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and others for nominating him as a candidate for the Rajya Sabha election.

Speaking to reporters, he also thanked AIMIM and CPI for supporting his candidature.

Singhvi and Narender Reddy had filed their nominations at the Telangana Legislative Assembly here on March 5.

Though an independent candidate filed a nomination, it was rejected during the scrutiny of nominations. Ten MLAs need to propose a candidate.

Singhvi, a senior Supreme Court advocate, has been renominated from Telangana after completing a term of one and a half years.

Narender Reddy has been serving as an advisor to Revanth Reddy since the latter assumed the post of Chief Minister in December 2023.

Narender Reddy has been a colleague of Revanth Reddy since the two worked in the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) before joining Congress.