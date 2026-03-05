Cong nominees Abhishek Singhvi, Vem Narender Reddy file nominations for Rajya Sabha poll

Hyderabad, Mar 5 (PTI) Congress candidates Abhishek Singhvi and Vem Narender Reddy on Thursday filed their nominations at the Telangana Legislative Assembly here for the biennial election to the Rajya Sabha.

The duo is contesting to fill two vacant RS seats from the state.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and other leaders were present when they filed the nominations.

Singhvi and Narender Reddy are expected to be elected unopposed as the opposition BRS has not signalled any intent to field candidates.

The last date to file the nominations is Thursday.

Singhvi has been renominated from Telangana after completing a term of one and a half years.

Singhvi and Narender Reddy expressed gratitude to the party leadership for nominating them to the upper house of Parliament and vowed to serve the state's interests.

"I believe that many of the initiatives we are also supporting in the Supreme Court are in the public interest of this great state," Singhvi told reporters.

He thanked AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and other party leaders for nominating him again to Rajya Sabha.

Narender Reddy, a close aide of CM Revanth Reddy, said he would fight for the state's interests in the Rajya Sabha.

He also thanked the party high command and other party leaders for naming him as a candidate. PTI SJR SJR ROH