Cong nominees Abhishek Singhvi, Vem Narender Reddy set to be elected unopposed to RS from T'gana

Hyderabad, Mar 5 (PTI) Ruling Congress candidates Abhishek Singhvi and Vem Narender Reddy are expected to be elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Telangana as the BRS did not field a candidate in the biennial election to the Upper House of parliament.

Singhvi and Narender Reddy filed their nominations at the Telangana Legislative Assembly here on Thursday.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Legislative Affairs Minister D Sridhar Babu and other leaders were present when they filed the nominations.

The last date to file the nominations is Thursday and the main opposition, BRS, did not field a candidate. This paves the way for the election of Singhvi and Narender Reddy unopposed.

Though an independent candidate filed his nomination, it is expected to be rejected during scrutiny of nominations on Friday. Ten MLAs need to propose a candidate, official sources said.

Singhvi, a senior Supreme Court advocate, has been renominated from Telangana after completing a term of one and a half years.

Singhvi and Narender Reddy expressed gratitude to the party leadership for nominating them to the upper house of Parliament and vowed to serve the state's interests.

"I believe that many of the initiatives we are supporting in the Supreme Court were in the public interest of this great state," Singhvi told reporters.

He thanked AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and other party leaders for nominating him again to Rajya Sabha.

Narender Reddy, a close aide of CM Revanth Reddy, said he would fight for the state's interests in the Rajya Sabha.

He also thanked the party high command and other party leaders for naming him as a candidate.

Narender Reddy has been serving as an advisor to Revanth Reddy since the latter assumed the post of Chief Minister in December, 2023.

Narender Reddy has been a colleague of Revanth Reddy since the two worked in Telugu Desam Party (TDP) before joining Congress.