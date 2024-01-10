Congress not even eligible to be opposition party: BJP chief J P Nadda

Guwahati: BJP national president JP Nadda criticised the Congress on Wednesday, stating that they are "not eligible" to even be the opposition party in the country due to their response to the recent Maldives controversy.

Advertisment

Addressing party workers during the executive meeting of Assam BJP, Nadda criticised Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's reaction to the recent statement by three Maldivian ministers.

Nadda said, "They (Congress) were not capable of running a government. Now, they are not even eligible to be an opposition party." On the recent spat on social media with Maldives, Kharge had accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of taking everything personally.

Nadda also criticised opposition alliance INDIA, claiming that it was formed to protect the black money and the families of the leaders of the respective parties.

Advertisment

"All the leaders involved have CBI cases against them. It's an alliance formed for personal gains. It has no relation to India," he emphasised.

Regarding the Congress' proposed Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, the BJP chief suggested that the march should instead be called Bharat Todo Anyay Yatra.

"They have committed all sorts of injustices and have done everything to divide India, but now they are organising a march for justice! White is white and black is black, and nobody can change that," he added.