Cong not just a political party, but voice of India's soul: Rahul on party's foundation day

New Delhi, Dec 28 (PTI) On the 140th Foundation Day on Sunday, Rahul Gandhi said the Congress is not just a political party, but the voice of India's soul that has stood with every weak, deprived and hardworking person.

He attended the 140th Foundation Day function at the Indira Bhawan headquarters of the party here.

In a post on X, he said, "The resolve is to fight even more strongly the battle for truth, courage, and to protect the Constitution against hatred, injustice, and dictatorship." "Heartiest greetings to every Congressman on the Foundation Day of the Indian National Congress today. We pay homage to that historic legacy and those great sacrifices that won freedom for India, laid the foundation of the Constitution, and strengthened the values of democracy, secularism, social justice, and equality," he added. PTI SKC NSD NSD