Cong notice to ex-MP Laxman Singh for 'derogatory' remarks against Rahul, 'damage' to party image

Bhopal, May 11 (PTI) The Congress has issued a show-cause notice to former MP Laxman Singh, younger brother of party veteran Digvijaya Singh, saying his "derogatory" remarks targeting senior party leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, have "crossed all acceptable limits".

It said his remarks have caused "serious damage" to the party's "image and dignity".

On April 25, Laxman Singh had attacked the party leadership in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack.

"Rahul Gandhi and Robert Vadra are naïve. The country is suffering the consequences of their immaturity," he had said during a condolence meeting organised to pay tributes to the Pahalgam victims.

The notice was issued to Singh on May 9 by the party's Disciplinary Action Committee (DAC) member secretary Tariq Anwar.

It said, "This is to bring to your notice that a complaint has been received from MP Congress chief Jitu Patwari and All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary in-charge for MP Harish Chaudhary regarding your repeated public statements that have caused serious damage to the image and dignity of the Congress." "It has been further noted that your recent statement has crossed all acceptable limits, particularly the derogatory and disrespectful remarks directed at senior party leadership, including the Honourable Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Shri Rahul Gandhi," it said.

"You are hereby issued a show cause notice and directed to submit a written explanation within 10 days from the date of the receipt of notice," the notice added.

Singh, a former Lok Sabha member and former MLA who is currently in the Congress, had a stint with the BJP in the past.

On April 25, he had also targeted Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, saying he could "in cahoots with terrorists".

"Robert Vadra's statement that the terrorists attacked because they did not allow Muslims to offer namaz on the road is not only irresponsible but also a statement that poses a threat to the security of the country. I am saying all this in front of the camera, so that no one is confused. Congress should think 10 times before speaking, otherwise the public will answer in the elections," Singh had said.

When contacted, a senior Congress leader from the state said on the condition of anonymity, "Singh's days are numbered in the party."