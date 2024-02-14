Cong Nyay Yatra 2nd phase in J'khand cancelled, to resume in Bihar's Aurangabad on Feb 15

Ranchi, Feb 14 (PTI) The second phase of Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' in Jharkhand, which was scheduled to commence on Wednesday, has been cancelled, Congress leaders said.

The march will resume from Bihar’s Aurangabad on Thursday as was planned earlier.

The Yatra’s second phase in Jharkhand had to be cancelled as the senior Congress leader rushed to Delhi to take part in a farmers' agitation in the national capital, party sources said.

The Yatra was scheduled to re-enter Jharkhand through Garhwa district from Chhattisgarh on Wednesday.

The scheduled interaction with MGNREGA workers at Ranka in Garhwa district was conducted by senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh and other party leaders.

“The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will resume in Bihar’s Aurangabad on Thursday. A public rally will be organised in Aurangabad at 2 pm, which will be addressed by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi,” Ramesh, Congress general secretary in charge of communications, told reporters in Garhwa on Wednesday.

Gandhi was scheduled to stay in Jharkhand for two days in the second leg, before entering Bihar on February 15.

Jharkhand Congress president Rajesh Thakur said that Gandhi had to leave for Delhi for a "special purpose".

“Rahul ji has already covered 650 km in Jharkhand during the first leg of his Yatra in Jharkhand in the first week of February. The remaining around 150 km Yatra could not be possible due to some unavoidable reasons. We will request Rahul ji to visit this place (Palamu division) once the yatra gets completed,” Thakur said.

He added that the Yatra has been successful in Jharkhand as it infused new energy among party workers and people of Jharkhand.

Apart from Ramesh and Thakur, Jharkhand in-charge Ghulam Ahmad Mir, NSUI in-charge Kanhiya Kumar and other senior Congress leaders participated in the scheduled interaction with MGNREGA workers in Ranka on Wednesday.

Gandhi was scheduled to participate in the programme.

The first leg of Gandhi's yatra in Jharkhand took place in the first week of February. It had entered Jharkhand from West Bengal on February 2 and entered Odisha on February 6.

The 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', which started in Manipur on January 14, is scheduled to cover 6,713 km in 67 days, passing through 110 districts in 15 states, before culminating in Mumbai on March 20. PTI SAN ACD SAN NN