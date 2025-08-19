Cong once dubbed Oppn nominee for VP poll as ex-BJP CM Parrikar's 'yes man'

New Delhi: The opposition INDIA bloc nominee for the vice presidential election, B Sudershan Reddy, faced accusations from the Congress of being the then Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar's 'yes man' when the former judge was appointed as the first Lokayukta of the western state.

The 79-year-old former Supreme Court judge was on Tuesday declared as the opposition INDIA bloc nominee for the vice presidential election against NDA candidate C P Radhakrishnan.

The Congress and NCP leaders had protested against Reddy's appointment when he took oath as Goa's first Lokayukta on March 13, 2013.

Reddy was administered the oath of secrecy by the then Goa governor B V Wanchoo in the presence of Parrikar. The opposition MLAs stayed away from the swearing-in ceremony.

The then leader of the opposition in the Goa Assembly, Pratapsinh Rane, who was part of the selection process of the Lokayukta, was present at the swearing-in ceremony.

Reddy had then dismissed the allegations levelled by the Opposition, contending that he was visiting Goa for the first time in 19 years and that he did not know any individual in the state.

Parrikar had then said that he had seen the photograph of Reddy only when it appeared in the newspapers.

Reddy quit the post within six months, citing personal reasons.