Cong only misled people with false promises: Haryana CM

Chandigarh, Aug 4 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday said that the Congress only misled people with false promises and questioned what it has done for the welfare of common people in the 55 years it ruled the Centre.

Speaking at an event organised in Panchkula to distribute ownership certificates and allotment letters under the Mukhyamantri Shehri Awas Yojana, Saini said that despite being in power for so many years, the Congress failed to bring real change for the poor.

The chief minister also took a selfie with the beneficiaries of the scheme.

The poor became poorer during the term of Congress, but under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP governments at the Centre and the state have brought real benefits of various schemes to people at the grassroots, he said.

Taking a dig at the previous Congress government in Haryana, Saini said they promised land plots to poor families but failed to provide proper documents or possession. Today, the BJP government has not only given legal documents but also handed over the possession of 100 square yard plots to the beneficiaries, he said.

"Congress's promises never turned into action. Before 2014, rural households did not even have access to LPG gas cylinders. Women struggled with smoke from wood-fired stoves. Getting a cylinder meant waiting in long lines for days," the chief minister said, adding that Prime Minister Modi launched the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana and ensured that clean cooking fuel reached lakhs of homes.

The Haryana government is providing cooking gas cylinder to poor families for Rs 500 and so far, 18 lakh families have benefitted, he added.

He touched upon the several welfare initiatives of the Central and Haryana governments.

Before 2014, women in the state had to walk long distances to get drinking water, whereas under the Jal Jeevan Mission every household is being provided tap water now, he said.

On healthcare, he said that before many families could not afford treatment earlier, whereas the Ayushman Bharat Yojana and Chirayu Haryana Scheme are now providing free treatment of up to Rs 5 lakh.

Taking a dig at the Opposition, Saini said those who ruled for decades are now pretending to care about the poor.

He refuted claims by Congress leaders that his government had effected "steep hike" in the collector rates for property registration, which will put a Rs 5,000 crore burden on people annually, and said they were false.

"Spreading such lies is irresponsible," Saini said, adding that the truth is, in over 80 per cent of areas, the collector rates have increased by only 10 per cent.

"The days of false propaganda are over. The public is more aware and alert. The double-engine government is fully committed to the welfare of the poor, women and farmers. This work will continue," he said.

Ministers Krishan Lal Panwar, Mahipal Dhanda, Krishan Kumar Bedi, were among those present at the event. PTI SUN RUK RUK