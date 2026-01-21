Cong, Oppn BJP-JD(S) prepare for stormy Karnataka legislature session

Bengaluru, Jan 21 (PTI) The joint session of Karnataka legislature that will begin on Thursday is expected to be stormy, with confrontation expected between the ruling Congress and opposition BJP- JD (S) combine on a host of issues including the "repeal" of MGNREGA by the Centre.

The session from January 22 to 31 will begin with Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot's customary address to the joint sitting of legislature on Thursday.

Confrontation is expected between the treasury and opposition benches as the ruling Congress is planning to pass a resolution against the BJP-led NDA government at the centre for repealing the UPA era Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), and demand for its restoration by scrapping the new Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Act.

The state government's move coincides with the Congress' nationwide campaign "Save MGNREGA".

The Karnataka cabinet has decided not to accept the recently enacted VB-G RAM G Act, replacing the MGNREGA, and to take up a legal battle against it.

The opposition BJP too is preparing to counter the ruling Congress' "misinformation campaign", by seeking to highlight that VB-G RAM G Act revamps MGNREGA, aimed at strengthening rural employment and livelihood. The opposition party is also likely to point out reports about alleged misappropriation of funds under the erstwhile legislation.

Karnataka BJP President B Y Vijayendra had recently accused Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of using the legislature session to save his chair, along with spreading false propaganda against the central government's programmes.

The session is also challenging for the Congress government, amid the ongoing power tussle between Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar, the other claimant for the CM post. Opposition has already indicated that it will use the ongoing power tussle to corner the government for alleged administrative and law and order failures in the state.

Kogilu eviction row and the government's decision to rehabilitate those whose houses were demolished by authorities for illegal construction is also likely to be raised by the opposition. BJP has been accusing the Siddaramaiah-led administration of working under pressure from Kerala government and AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal to rehabilitate encroachers for the sake of Muslim appeasement.

Clashes between supporters of Ballari City Congress MLA Nara Bharath Reddy and Gangavati BJP legislator G Janardhan Reddy in Ballari over a banner installation issue, in which a Congress worker died due to bullet injuries, is also likely to come up during the session, as BJP has been demanding for the arrest of Bharath Reddy and CBI probe into the incident.

Alleged multi crore bribery scam in excise department for issue of licenses is also likely to rock the proceedings, as opposition leaders including R Ashoka have demanded for sacking of Excise Minister R B Timmapur, after the Lokayukta police arrested three excise officials "red-handed".

Alleged increase in drug related activities and cyber crimes and incidents of crime against women are likely to be highlighted by the opposition to target the government over law and order. Maharashtra police making drug-related arrests in Bengaluru is also likely to be raised to corner the government, especially the police department and Home Minister G Parameshwara.

Increase in incidents of misconduct against women government officials, especially the incident in Shidlaghatta, where a municipal commissioner was mistreated by Congress leader Rajeev Gowda is also likely to be raised by the opposition to target the government to highlight administrative collapse.

The ruling Congress is also likely to hit back at the opposition by highlighting alleged delay in central government clearances to several key development and irrigation projects in the state, as also delay in release or cut in state's share of funds from the centre.

Siddaramaiah on Tuesday had said that he will start budget preparations after the joint session.

The 2026-27 Budget is likely to be presented in March, according to official sources.

This would be Siddaramaiah's record 17th budget. He had presented his 16th budget in March last year. PTI KSU SA