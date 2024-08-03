Cong opposed Mandal Commission, now playing negative politics of caste: Scindia

Gwalior, Aug 3 (PTI) The Congress opposed the Mandal Commission and is now playing the negative politics of caste to create rifts in society, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Saturday.

The Union Minister for Communications and Civil Aviation also said the Congress was feeling jealous instead of being proud about the rapid development taking place in the country.

"The Congress is trying to take the country towards negativity. It is increasing fights among brothers. The Congress, which always opposed every commission, opposed the Mandal Commission, is today talking about caste. It is playing negative politics of caste," he said.

Asserting that the Congress was on the way to getting finished, Scindia said the party could not open its account in 13 states in the recent Lok Sabha polls, and its seat share in the last three general elections was less than the 240 won by the BJP in the 2024 edition.

Scindia also hailed Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari for the Centre's approval to the 88-kilometre high speed road corridor between Gwalior and Agra in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh.

The project, estimated to cost Rs 4.613 crore, will be completed in one-and-half years.