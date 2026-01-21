Cong opposes 'Viksit Bharat' as its politics is rooted in dynasty: Sonowal

Guwahati, Jan 21 (PTI) Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday alleged that Congress opposes the idea of 'Viksit Bharat' because its politics is rooted in dynasty, not development.

For decades, power remained confined to a few families, while the aspirations of the poor and marginalised were ignored, Sonowal said at a press conference in Dibrugarh.

"In contrast, the BJP's commitment to 'Garib Kalyan' (betterment of the poor) and 'Vikas' (development) has emerged as the new political culture of New India, where governance is driven by performance, transparency and empowerment of the last person in the queue," Sonowal said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Viksit Bharat 2047' is driving a village-first and village-led development revolution, placing rural India at the heart of the country's growth strategy, he said.

The prime minister's vision ensures that development reaches the last mile, empowers farmers, workers and youth, and transforms rural India into the driving force of national growth, the Union minister of ports, shipping and waterways said.

"Viksit Bharat 2047 is not a slogan but a national mission -- a revolution that begins in our villages, strengthens rural livelihoods and builds the foundation of a self-reliant India. When villages prosper, the nation progresses," he said.

The new framework of 'Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Aajeevika Mission (Gramin)' or 'VB-G RAM G' ensures dignified livelihoods for poor and backward families, with a statutory guarantee of 125 days of employment per rural household and weekly wage payments to enhance income security, the Union minister said.

"The rural economy has evolved, and so must governance. VB-G RAM G reflects this change by linking employment with water security, infrastructure creation, connectivity and long-term productivity," Sonowal said.

Rural poverty has declined sharply over the past decade, from 25.7 per cent in 2011-12 to 8.36 per cent in 2023-24, supported by improved connectivity, direct benefit transfer and technology-driven governance, he said.

"During the Congress regime, MNREGA became synonymous with corruption but now it has transformed into a transparent, technology-enabled system," he said.

Of the total Rs 11.74 lakh crore spent under MNREGA, Rs 8.53 lakh crore has been contributed by the Modi government -- the highest by any government in India's history.

"Real-time monitoring, direct benefit transfer and digital attendance have eliminated middlemen and leakages. As a result, public trust has been restored and every rupee now reaches the intended beneficiary," Sonowal added.