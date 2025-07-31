Cong orchestrated 'heinous conspiracy' of 'false narrative' about 'Hindu terrorism': Chugh

Jammu, Jul 31: BJP national general secretary in-charge of Jammu and Kashmir Tarun Chugh on Thursday blamed the Congress for orchestrating a "heinous conspiracy" of "false narrative" about "Hindu terrorism" and said that this has now been exposed.

Chugh accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and J-K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah of promoting narratives of Pakistan's mouthpiece on social media.

"The Congress had orchestrated the heinous conspiracy of the false narrative about Hindu terrorism. This is now becoming clear," Chugh told reporters here.

Hitting out at the Congress, he said, "Deliberately, and keeping vote-bank politics in mind, the Congress party conspired to malign Hindus and tried to defame them. This conspiracy has now been exposed." Nearly 17 years after a blast in Malegaon town of north Maharashtra claimed six lives, a special court in Mumbai acquitted all seven accused, noting there was "no reliable and cogent evidence" against them.

The seven accused who were acquitted by the special court include former BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt Col Prasad Purohit. The September 2008 blasts near a mosque in the Maharashtra town killed six people and injured 101.

Blaming the Congress and its partners for peddling the Pakistani narrative on Operation Sindoor, he said, "I want to make an appeal to my friends in the opposition — be it Rahul Gandhi or Omar Abdullah — not to become a part of Pakistan's social media and media team. Do not support the conspiracy aimed at undermining the bravery of our Army soldiers." He further said, "You don't trust the statements of Indian generals but you are promoting the narratives of Pakistan's mouthpiece media and social media here. You are spreading their propaganda." Referring to the recent Operation Sindoor, Chugh lauded the decisive action taken by India's security forces. He emphasised the Modi government's unwavering stance against terrorism.

"Whether it is terrorists or their sponsors, India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not spare anyone. Operation Sindoor is a clear demonstration of the nation's resolve, reach and readiness to act," he said.

Chugh reaffirmed that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country continues to prioritise national security and development with equal resolve.

On talks with Pakistan, he said PM Modi has made it amply clear that terror and talks cannot go hand in hand, nor can blood and water flow together.

On the law and order situation in J-K, he said law and order is fully under control. "The government and administration are doing their work effectively. Those who used to target and kill people here — those conspirators will not be allowed to succeed. They will be eliminated." Hitting out at the NC for the large-scale killings of civilians during their regimes, he said, "I want to ask Omar Abdullah and Farooq Abdullah, both of whom have been chief ministers, how many killings occurred during your rule? How many innocent people were killed then? Let that be compared with our period." PTI AB KSS KSS