Cong 'padayatra against unemployment, migration in Bihar from March 16

Patna, Mar 10 (PTI) The Congress’ youth and student wings on Monday announced that they will launch a ‘padayatra’ across Bihar later this week to highlight the state’s persistent issues of unemployment and migration.

The announcement was made at the historic Sadaqat Ashram, the BPCC headquarters, by Kanhaiya Kumar and Krishna Allavaru, the national in-charges of NSUI and Youth Congress, respectively.

Kumar, a former JNU students' union president who hails from Bihar, said the 'Palayan roko, naukri do padayatra' would commence on March 16 from Bhitiharwa in West Champaran district, where Mahatma Gandhi had set up a school shortly after successfully leading a 'satyagraha' of indigo planters.

"After covering all the districts of the state, the padayatra will conclude in Patna", said Kumar, who also slammed the NDA government in the state for the recent lathi-charge on BPSC candidates demanding the cancellation of a competitive exam over alleged irregularities.

Allavaru, who is also the AICC in-charge for Bihar, said, "the state cannot develop unless the education system improves. A three-year degree course takes five years here. The colleges are in such a mess that for 25,000 students, there are only 10 teachers".

"According to the state government's website, about 2.90 crore youths from Bihar have been forced to migrate to other parts of the country for good education, healthcare and jobs. We call upon all those whom the system has failed to join the padayatra", added Allavaru. PTI NAC MNB