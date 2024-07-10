Cong panel to assess party's poor performance in T'gana in LS polls arrives in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Jul 10 (PTI) The committee constituted by the Congress leadership to look into the party's poor performance in the Lok Sabha polls in Telangana arrived here on Wednesday.

The committee, headed by senior party leader and former Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman P J Kurien, reached Hyderabad Wednesday night, Congress sources said.

The other members of the panel are Rakibul Hussain and Pargat Singh.

The Congress in June constituted separate committees to look into the party's poor performance in the Lok Sabha polls in some states, including those ruled by it.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had set up six committees to assess the party's poor performance in some states including Karnataka, Telangana and Himachal Pradesh where the party is in power, besides in Madhya Pradesh, Delhi and Uttarakhand where it drew a blank in the just-concluded Lok Sabha elections.

The Congress, which came to power in Telangana in the Assembly elections last year won eight of the 17 Lok Sabha seats in the state. PTI SJR SS