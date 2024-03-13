Cong passes resolution to expel inactive executive members of Barsar and Sujanpur

Hamirpur (HP), Mar 13 (PTI) The Hamirpur District Congress Committee on Wednesday passed a resolution to expel the inactive executive members of Barsar and Sujanpur assembly constituencies following the disqualification of the Congress MLAs.

Two out of the six rebel Congress MLAs, who cross-voted in favour of the BJP candidate Harsh Mahajan in the recently concluded Rajya Sabha elections, are from Hamirpur district, the home district of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

The Congress six MLAs namely Sudhir Sharma, Ravi Thakur, Rajinder Rana, Inder Dutt Lakhanpal, Chetanya Sharma and Devinder Kumar Bhutto were disqualified by Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania for defying a whip to be present in the House and vote for the government during the cut motions and budget.

Of the six disqualified legislators, Rajinder Rana and Inder Dutt Lakhanpal are from Sujanpur and Barsar respectively while CM Sukhu represents Nadaun assembly segment in Hamirpur district.

The General House presided over by District President Suman Bharti discussed the organisational structure of Sujanpur and Barsar assembly constituencies after the rebellion of the Congress MLAs.

It was also decided that the Block Congress Executives of these two assembly constituencies which have become inactive after rebellion of the Congress legislators should be replaced in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. A proposal was sent in the meeting authorising the party high command to take action against them.

Congress District President Suman Bharti lashed out at the rebels and said that these people not only backstabbed the party but also betrayed the common people of Hamirpur district.

The officials and workers said in the meeting that the Lok Sabha elections would be fought in the chief minister's name. Whoever the chief minister nominates as the Lok Sabha candidate, the organisation will unite and work hard day and night to ensure his victory, they said. PTI/COR/BPL AS AS