Cong planning 4 per cent reservation for Muslims in govt contracts, alleges Karnataka BJP

Bengaluru, Mar 5 (PTI) The BJP on Wednesday alleged that the ruling Congress in Karnataka was planning to introduce a four per cent reservation for Muslims in government contracts.

When all the development work across the state have come to a halt, the ruling Congress has decided to present before the Cabinet a proposal to give four per cent reservation in government contracts to minorities, BJP state president B Y Vijayendra claimed.

He questioned why minority is always referred to as Muslims when there are many other communities in the country.

"Should minority mean only Muslims and not anyone else? The minority appeasement policies of the Congress will create disturbance in society," Vijayendra told reporters here.

If Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is truly a leader of backward communities as he has been trying to project himself as the one, then he should bring policies to empower them, he said.

Vijayendra appealed to the people to teach Siddaramaiah a lesson for his minority appeasement policy.

Vijayapura MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal said the Congress government in Karnataka is entirely focusing on minority appeasement. These kind of reservations are anti-Constitution.

He claimed that the architect of the Indian Constitution, B R Ambedkar, was against the minority welfare department.

"The government is going against the Constitution and its basic fundamentals," Yatnal alleged.

The BJP leaders said they would raise this issue in the ongoing Karnataka Assembly.

There was no immediate response from the government. PTI GMS GMS KH