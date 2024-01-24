Cong playing ‘dirty’ politics, says Andhra Pradesh CM

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh), Jan 24 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday hit out at the Congress, accusing it of playing 'dirty' when it comes to state politics.

Advertisment

Reddy, in an interactive session on a TV channel, was replying to a query about his sister YS Sharmila being made as AP Congress president.

"The Congress is basically playing dirty. It has got the tradition of playing dirty so far as state politics are concerned. They (Congress) had divided the state for their own political gains. Unjustly divided the state. (They) divide and rule, be it the state or a family," he said.

He accused the grand old party of pitting his uncle (late YS Vivekananda Reddy) against him when he broke away with the party and floated YSRCP in 2010.

Advertisment

"The Congress always does this divide and rule. Unfortunately, now once again, they have not learnt their lessons. So they have divided my family (and) brought in my sister to actually lead their party," he said.

He said there is greater power, God, who will teach his detractors a lesson.

Jagan's younger sister Sharmila was recently appointed as the president of Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) after her failed spell in the Telangana political space.

Replying to another query, Reddy said the government had no role in the remand of TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu in the alleged Skill Development case by saying it is the courts that have remanded the former chief minister.

According to him, both the national parties, BJP and Congress have little presence in Andhra Pradesh politics. PTI GDK KH