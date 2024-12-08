Cong poll promises, Musi rejuvenation among issues to figure in T'gana assembly session

Hyderabad, Dec 8 (PTI) Election promises of the ruling Congress, attack on government officials during public hearing for land acquisition and Musir river redevelopment are among the issues likely to figure prominently during the winter session of Telangana Assembly beginning on December 9.

The session assumes significance as it coincides with the first anniversary of the Congress government which assumed office on December 7 last year.

The session is expected to witness heated exchanges between the opposition and the treasury benches on various issues concerning the government's performance.

While the government would showcase its achievements, the opposition BRS and BJP plan to forcefully raise the alleged failures of the Revanth Reddy regime.

"During the first year, your government set a record in farm loan waiver, crop bonus, jobs creation, investments. Our women welfare schemes, caste census, and environmental-centred urban development policies are being discussed for emulation by other governments," Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said in a post on social media platform X on Sunday.

However, the BRS released a 'chargesheet' against the Congress government on Sunday, while the BJP had issued its own 'chargesheet' on December 1.

BRS MLA T Harish Rao, a nephew of party president K Chandrasekhar Rao, who released the 'chargesheet' alleged that the Congress rule during the last one year is a 'saga of endless deceit'.

Union Coal Minister and state BJP president G Kishan Reddy, who announced the saffron party's 'chargesheet', had alleged that the Congress’ promises, including Rs 15,000 to farmers and tenant farmers, Rs 12,000 to agriculture workers and bonus for 10 crops, have not been kept.

Meanwhile, the state government would unveil a statue of 'Telangana Thalli' (mother) in state Secretariat premises on December 9.

The government is expected to discuss the issue after the commencement of the assembly session.

BRS leader Rama Rao took exception to the government making a new design and portrait of 'Telangana Thalli'. The redesigned portrait fails to represent the ethos and cultural glory of the state, he alleged.

The government's grand plans for Musi river redevelopment here is also expected to be come up during the assembly session.

While the government asserted that Musi redevelopment would lead to economic growth and restore the city's glorious heritage, the BJP and BRS have opposed demolition of poor people's houses and alleged that the project smacks of corruption.

Gearing up for the session, BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao held a meeting with MLAs on Sunday. PTI SJR ROH