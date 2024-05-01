Cong poses questions to PM on 'Gujarat model'; cites paper leaks, 'dismal' quality of life indicators

New Delhi, May 1 (PTI) On a day Prime Minister Narendra Modi is campaigning in his home state Gujarat, the Congress on Wednesday posed several questions to him including why the state became India's "paper leak capital".

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh also asked why the 'Gujarat model' "failed to deliver justice" to the people of the state and pointed out that it has lagged behind other states on several health and education parameters.

"Today’s questions for the PM as he heads to Gujarat: Why has Gujarat become India’s paper leak capital? Who is the PM protecting by not acting on corruption allegations in the 'Nal Se Jal' scheme? Why has the 'Gujarat model' failed to deliver justice to Gujarat’s people," he asked in a post on X.

Ramesh alleged that Gujarat has now witnessed 14 paper leaks in the last 10 years including the Sub Auditor Exams in 2021, the Forest Guard Exam in 2022 and the Junior Clerk exam in 2023.

"Gujarat has been described as the 'epicentre of all paper leaks in India'. Most recently, the Special Task Force of Uttar Pradesh has confirmed that this year’s infamous UP police recruitment examination leak was orchestrated from Ahmedabad. Why has the PM’s home become a hotbed for paper leaks? "The Congress 'Nyay Patra' has guaranteed 'paper leak se mukti', with foolproof institutions and policies to prevent leaks from occurring, fast-track courts to adjudicate paper leak cases, and monetary compensation to all victims.

What is the PM’s vision to ensure that the youth of Gujarat and India never face such injustices again," he asked.

The Congress leader also claimed that last year, the Deputy Speaker of the Gujarat assembly had alleged widespread corruption in the PM’s flagship "Nal Se Jal" scheme.

Another BJP leader, an MP from Gujarat, backed up the allegations made by the speaker, he claimed.

They highlighted that many water connections under the scheme either had low water pressure or were left incomplete because contractors had used sub-standard pipes, he said.

"These allegations of corruption were ignored by the BJP high command. Who is the BJP trying to protect in this scandal? Why has the PM refused to take any actions against the accused," Ramesh said.

On Modi's 'Gujarat Model', he claimed the 'National Multidimensional Poverty Index' report has "exposed Gujarat’s dismal performance on indicators of health, education, and standard of living.

"Nearly half of Gujarat’s rural population (44.45%) remains malnourished." The NFHS V revealed that a shocking eight out of ten children under five are anaemic. Gujarat ranks 15th out of 20 states in terms of sex ratio, the Congress general secretary claimed, adding that life expectancy at birth, a key metric of healthcare quality, is lower in Gujarat (67.7) than neighbouring Rajasthan (71.5).

"Will PM Modi address the shortcomings of the much-hyped Gujarat Model? "Why has the 'Double Anyay' sarkar at the centre and state failed to deliver justice to Gujarat’s people," Ramesh asked, using the hashtag "#ChuppiTodoPradhanMantriji". PTI SKC SKC RT RT