Cong practised 'double standards', my govt treating all Assembly constituencies equally: Bhajanlal

Jaipur, Dec 16 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Monday said the Congress followed the policy of "double standards", while his government is working with equal treatment across all 200 Assembly constituencies in Rajasthan.

Addressing a gathering in Bikaner, Sharma said the Congress was always focused on corruption.

"Following the policy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, our government is working on zero tolerance against corruption in Rajasthan. We will not tolerate corruption in any form," he said.

The chief minister alleged that when the Congress was in power in Rajasthan, Haryana and at the Centre, and the BJP governed Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, the Congress reduced subsidy on LPG cylinders only in states where it ruled, while leaving out the BJP-ruled states. "We do not follow such double standards," he said.

Sharma said his government is working with accountability for the people and remains connected with the public. "We have ensured equal treatment and provided development work in all 200 Assembly constituencies," he added. PTI SDA MNK MNK