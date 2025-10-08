Cong president Kharge condemns attack on CJI Gavai

Bengaluru, Oct 8 (PTI) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday condemned the incident where a lawyer attempted to hurl a shoe towards Chief Justice of India B R Gavai in his courtroom in the Supreme Court.

He expressed sadness about the incident not drawing large scale condemnation publicly in the country.

In an unprecedented and shocking incident, an elderly lawyer attempted to hurl a shoe towards Gavai in his courtroom in the Supreme Court on Monday.

"A person claiming to be a lawyer has attempted to hurl a shoe towards the Chief Justice of India taking the name of a religion. I have condemned it personally, also on behalf of the party. Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi have also condemned it. Though late our prime minister too has condemned it," Kharge said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said the government should take action against the person who tried to insult the Chief Justice in the Supreme Court in the name of the religion and on the basis of an ideology to destroy society.

"I'm sad that the kind of reaction after this incident that came from the lawyers, governments, political parties and public was not on a larger scale, but some progressive states, also progressive thinking advocates and political party leaders have condemned it," he said.

Kharge also condemned the lynching of a man from the Valmiki community in the Raebareli district of Uttar Pradesh and said that it shows the extent to which the law and order in Uttar Pradesh has deteriorated. PTI KSU KH