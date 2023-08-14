Cong prez condoles loss of lives in Himachal rains, landslides; says pace of relief ops has quickened

New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday condoled the loss of lives in Himachal Pradesh due to heavy rains and landslides, and said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu as well as other ministers are present at the sites of the incidents and the pace for relief operations has quickened.

Advertisment

At least 48 people were killed in Himachal Pradesh, including in capital Shimla, as rains wreaked havoc in the state, triggering landslides that blocked key roads and brought down houses, officials said.

Kharge said the news of heavy rains and landslides in Himachal Pradesh in the last few days resulting in the death of many people is very painful.

"We stand with all the victims in this sad time. The Chief Minister and our ministers are present at the sites of the incidents and the pace of relief and rescue operations have quickened," the Congress chief said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Advertisment

"We express our condolences to the bereaved families and wish speedy recovery to the injured," he said.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also condoled the loss of lives in Himachal Pradesh.

"Sad news was received of several deaths due to cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh's Solan and massive landslide at the Shiv Temple in Summer Hill, Shimla. May God give peace to the departed souls. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. I pray to God for the speedy recovery of the injured and the safe recovery of those missing," Priyanka Gandhi posted in Hindi on X. PTI ASK CK