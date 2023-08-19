Cong prez Kharge, Rahul Gandhi condole death of Army personnel in Ladakh road accident

New Delhi, Aug 19 (PTI) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi on Saturday condoled the death of soldiers in an accident in Ladakh.

Nine soldiers were killed and another was critically injured when their vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in Leh district of Ladakh on Saturday, officials said.

The accident took place near Kiari in southern Ladakh's Nyoma, the officials said.

"The news of the martyrdom of 9 soldiers due to an accident of an army truck in Leh is very saddening," Kharge said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"We will always be indebted to our brave soldiers. Our deepest condolences to the bereaved families and relatives of the brave soldiers. We wish the injured a speedy recovery," he said.

In a post in Hindi on X, Gandhi said the news of the martyrdom of soldiers in the accident of the army vehicle in Ladakh is very saddening.

"I pay my humble tribute to all the martyrs. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families of the jawans. I hope for the speedy recovery of the injured," he said. PTI ASK CK