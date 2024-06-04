Cong Prez Kharge''s son-in-law wins Gulbarga seat in Karnataka

Bengaluru, Jun 4 (PTI) Congress President M Mallikarjun Kharge's son-in-law Radhakrishna Doddamani on Tuesday won the Gulbarga Lok Sabha seat in Karnataka with a margin of 27,205 votes.

He defeated Umesh Jadhav of the BJP, who currently represents the seat.

While Doddamani got 6,52,321 votes, Jadhav secured 6,25,116.

The 81-year-old Kharge had opted out of the electoral race, citing his age along with the role of managing the party nationally and coordinating with the INDIA bloc. The party had fielded Doddamani, a businessman who also manages educational institutions. PTI KSU RS RS