Cong probes Wayanad leader’s suicide, acknowledges receiving purported letter

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 7 (PTI) The Congress leadership in Kerala on Tuesday said that an internal party probe is underway regarding the alleged suicide of its district office-bearer in Wayanad.

They also said that it would be inappropriate to react to a letter purportedly written by the deceased leader before the truth comes out.

The state leadership also acknowledged the family members of N M Vijayan, the Wayanad District Congress Committee (DCC) treasurer who was found dead along with his son recently, had handed over the letter to them.

A section of the media on Monday released the purported letter, allegedly written by Vijayan before his death, naming two prominent leaders, including an MLA. The issue has put the opposition party in a spot.

Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan said the family of the deceased met him at Paravur two days ago and handed over the letter.

He noted that some portions of the letter were unclear and said he had sought clarification from the family.

Satheesan also asserted that he never denied receiving the letter. "The KPCC president has assigned a committee to investigate the matter. It is not appropriate for me to comment while the probe is ongoing," he told reporters.

He added, "Let's first ascertain what happened. It is not right to react before the truth comes out." Satheesan further dismissed allegations that he had mistreated the family when they approached him with the letter.

The letter, reportedly addressed to KPCC chief K Sudhakaran days before the incident, names MLA I C Balakrishnan and Wayanad DCC president N D Appachan, allegedly holding them responsible for Vijayan’s financial crisis.

The letter also revealed that, despite facing immense financial liabilities, no support was extended to Vijayan, and the KPCC leadership was fully aware of the situation.

The letter further alleged that Appachan and Balakrishnan had instructed him to collect money from job aspirants.

The family of the deceased reportedly released the letter 10 days after his death, indicating that Vijayan had been in severe financial distress.

Responding to the controversy, MLA Balakrishnan demanded a thorough investigation into the letter, asserting that he was willing to face any inquiry.

"If I am guilty, I am ready to accept any punishment. However, there must be an impartial investigation," he has said.

Meanwhile, the CPI(M) has demanded the MLA's resignation in light of these developments.

Vijayan, 78, a former president of Sultan Bathery, and his son Jijesh, 38, succumbed at Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital on December 27, after attempting suicide.

The incident has triggered a political controversy, with the ruling CPI(M) alleging that a cooperative bank job scam involving MLA Balakrishnan pushed the duo to take such drastic action.

Allegations have surfaced that Vijayan, in his capacity as a party office-bearer, accepted money from individuals seeking jobs at a Congress-controlled cooperative bank, reportedly under the direction of MLA Balakrishnan. PTI LGK SSK ADB