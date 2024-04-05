Cong promises 'Rajasthan model' of cashless insurance of up to Rs 25 lakh for universal healthcare

New Delhi, Apr 5 (PTI) The Congress on Friday promised that if it comes to power, it will adopt the previous Ashok Gehlot government's 'Rajasthan model' of cashless insurance of up to Rs 25 lakh for universal healthcare.

Advertisment

In its manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls, the Congress promised that healthcare will be universal and free in public health centres such as hospitals, clinics, primary health centres, mobile healthcare units, dispensaries and health camps.

"Free healthcare will include examination, diagnostics, treatment, surgery, medicines, rehabilitation and palliative care," the party said.

The party said if it comes to power, Primary Health Centres (PHC) will be upgraded according to Indian Public Health Standards, and diagnostics will be added to each PHC.

Advertisment

"We will encourage the introduction of health insurance schemes in the private sector and public sector. The current universal healthcare programme will be redesigned for different sections of the people and will allow enlistment of private hospitals, non-profit health facilities and health centres under the schemes," the manifesto said.

The party promised maternity benefits to all women.

"All employers shall mandatorily grant paid maternity leave for their employees. Budget allocation for Health will be increased step by step every year to achieve 4 per cent of total expenditure by 2028-29," the Congress said in the manifesto.

Advertisment

The Congress said it will double the hardship allowance of doctors serving in rural areas, and provide suitable residence facilities.

"The contribution of the central government to the pay of frontline health workers (such as ASHA, Anganwadi, Mid-Day Meal cooks, etc.) will be doubled," it said.

The party also promised that it would establish a government medical college-cum-hospital in each district.

Advertisment

"All vacancies in medical and paramedical posts in public health institutions and all vacancies in medical colleges will be filled in three years," the manifesto said.

"No hospital or medical college shall be permitted to be opened or allowed to function unless 75 per cent of the medical, paramedical and teaching posts are filled," it said.

The National Medical Commission Act shall be reviewed, and the anomalies and deficiencies removed, the party said.

The Congress also promised that it would pass a law to make acts of violence against doctors and other health professionals performing their duties an offence.

The manifesto, focusing on five "pillars of justice" and 25 guarantees under them, was released at the AICC headquarters in the presence of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. PTI ASK IJT