Cong protests 'collapse' of education system under Thane municipal corporation

Thane, Aug 7 (PTI) The Congress on Thursday held a protest against what is claimed was the collapse of the education system under the Thane Municipal Corporation.

Despite getting a grant of Rs 359.34 crore, both teachers and students are deprived of basic amenities, said Thane Congress city president Vikrant Chavan, who led the protest.

"The education system in Thane has collapsed. Of six sanctioned supervisor posts overseeing municipal and private schools, five are vacant. Eight group head posts and 24 centre coordinator posts lie unfilled. Out of four senior clerk posts, three are vacant. Only eight out of 16 clerk positions are occupied," he said.

"Only 45 out of 112 sanctioned constables are currently working. The Education Committee's main office has just seven staff against the sanctioned 18. Of the 856 approved teacher posts, 174 are vacant, prompting the municipality to resort to hourly appointments. From 72,000 students earlier, municipal school enrolment has dropped to 30,000," he said in a release.

While schools reopened on June 16, 'khichdi' meals under the PM Nutrition Scheme began only on August 4, and there is similar delay in distribution of uniforms, scout guide kits, and educational materials, Chavan alleged.

He said vacant posts must be filled immediately and all school buildings should be audited by institutions like the IITs or VJTI.

"Private schools should put up nameboards in Marathi, and Marathi-speaking individuals should be given employment and supplier contracts. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis must directly intervene to sort out the mess created by administrative apathy," the party's statement said.

If this is the state of affairs in the home turf of the Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, it raises serious concerns about the education system across Maharashtra, the Congress said while warning of a chain hunger strike at the civic headquarters if solutions are not found. PTI COR BNM