Cong protests 'financial irregularities' in Assam's cooperative bank

Guwahati, Mar 5 (PTI) The Assam Pradesh Congress on Saturday took out a protest march against the alleged financial irregularities of the Assam Cooperative Apex Bank (ACAB) here.

The protesters were demanding an inquiry by a retired judge into the alleged irregularities.

They also condemned the recent arrest of journalist Dilwar Hussain Mazumdar after he had gone to cover a protest in front of the bank by the student wing of the opposition Assam Jatiya Parishad on the same issue.

The Congress supporters started marching from near the Cotton State University towards the bank's premises in Panbazar area, but they were stopped by the police.

A scuffle followed and some of the protesters sustained minor injuries, a party leader claimed.

Congress MLA Jakir Hussain Sikdar alleged that a multi-crore scam happened in the bank which the BJP government is trying to cover up by silencing the demand for an inquiry.

He said that the Congress will not remain silent but will continue to raise the matter at every forum.

The Congress leader also warned that it would intensify its agitation if the state government failed to institute an inquiry into the matter.

The police took some of the protestors into custody but they were later released. PTI DG NN