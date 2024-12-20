Cong protests for second day in Jammu demanding Amit Shah's resignation

Jammu, Dec 20 (PTI) Intensifying its agitation against the BJP, the Jammu and Kashmir Congress continued protests for the second consecutive day by organizing a protest rally here on Friday and demanded Union Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation over his remarks on B R Ambedkar in the Rajya Sabha.

The Congress reiterated its demand for a public apology from Shah over his remarks, which it claimed were an “insult” to Ambedkar, and called for his resignation.

Led by Jammu and Kashmir Congress president Tariq Hamid Karra, scores of party workers, leaders, former ministers and ex-legislators marched at Satwari Chowk to protest against Shah’s remarks.

Carrying the Congress flags and placards, the protesters raised slogans against Shah and the BJP, demanding his resignation.

A large police contingent stopped the protesters, leading to a brief scuffle.

"On one side, there was a discussion in Parliament on the Constitution and on the other, the Union Home Minister made derogatory remarks against Ambedkar. It is very unfortunate. Insults to the great leader cannot be tolerated," Karra told reporters.

He accused Shah of using diversionary tactics during discussions on 'one nation, one election' (ONOE) in Parliament.

"They dramatized the situation to divert attention from their failure to secure consensus on ONOE due to opposition from the alliance. They also blamed Rahul Gandhi and lodged an FIR against him," Karra said.

Shah's remarks are a direct insult to the people of the country and to Babasaheb Ambedkar, he added.

"We cannot tolerate such statements. We warn them against making such remarks in future,” he said demanding Shah’s resignation and a formal apology.

The Dalit OBC Minority (DOM) Confederation also held a protest in Jammu against Shah’s comments.

Led by state president R K Kalsotra, the DOM activists raised slogans against Shah and demanded an apology.

In Udhampur, the Ambedkar Welfare Trust also staged protests against Shah and demanded his apology. PTI AB AS AS