Cong protests in Nagpur over remarks of Sena, BJP leaders against Rahul Gandhi

Nagpur, Sep 19 (PTI) Local Congress leaders on Thursday staged a protest in Nagpur demanding the removal of Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad and BJP MP Anil Bonde from their respective parties over their controversial remarks against Rahul Gandhi.

BJP's Rajya Sabha member Bonde on Tuesday said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's "tongue should be singed" as his statement on reservations was "dangerous" and hurt the feelings of the 'bahujan' (non-Brahmin) communities.

A case was registered against Bonde in Maharashtra's Amravati on Wednesday over his controversial remark.

The parliamentarian, however, remained defiant and demanded that a First Information Report (FIR) should be registered against Gandhi himself over his comments on the reservation issue at a university in the US.

Earlier, Buldhana MLA Gaikwad, belonging to the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, had announced a reward for anyone cutting off Rahul Gandhi's tongue over the reservation comments.

On Thursday, Nagpur Congress workers led by city party chief Vikas Thakre, former MP Vilas Muttemwar and party leader Vishal Muttemwar staged a protest at the Variety Square here.

They raised slogans demanding an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the remarks of leaders from the ruling alliance.

Speaking to a TV channel, Thakre said the Shiv Sena and the BJP should remove Sanjay Gaikwad and Anil Bonde, During a recent visit to the US, Gandhi, the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha, said the Congress would think of scrapping reservations when “India is a fair place”, which he said is not the case right now.

However, at a press interaction in the US later, Gandhi said he was misquoted to show he was against reservations.

"I have been saying again and again and again, we are going to increase reservations beyond 50 per cent," Gandhi said. PTI CLS GK