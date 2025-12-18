Cong protests in several parts of UP, alleges misuse of central agencies in National Herald case

Gorakhpur/Etah (UP), Dec 18 (PTI) Congress workers on Thursday staged protests in several parts of Uttar Pradesh, alleging misuse of central investigative agencies against the party's leadership in the National Herald case.

In Gorakhpur, Congress workers led by district president Rajesh Tiwari gheraoed the BJP's metropolitan office and raised slogans against the ruling party.

The police stopped the demonstrators from entering the office premises. Tiwari alleged that the Centre was conspiring against Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi and misusing the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for political vendetta.

Metropolitan Congress president Ravi Pratap Nishad said the party would intensify its agitation if attempts to "falsely implicate" the party's leadership continued.

In Etah, Congress workers protested against the BJP, accusing it of pursuing the National Herald case out of "political animosity". The police stopped the workers from marching towards the BJP office to maintain law and order, officials said.

In Hardoi, the police took around 60 Congress leaders and workers, including district president Vikram Pandey, into preventive custody when they attempted to gherao the BJP office. Circle Officer (City) Ankit Mishra said the action was taken to maintain peace.

The BJP has rejected the Congress' allegations, maintaining that central agencies are acting as per law. PTI COR CDN MNK MNK