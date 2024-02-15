Cong protests Indore civic auditorium being named after Vajpayee instead of Mahajan

Indore, Feb 15 (PTI) The Congress on Thursday slammed the BJP for naming an auditorium of the Indore Municipal Corporation after former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee instead of former Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan and said the ruling party had insulted women.

The IMC council hall was inaugurated by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on February 2.

The auditorium, popularly known as "Indore ki sansad", has been named 'Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sadan'.

At the first council meeting of the IMC held in this auditorium on Thursday, Congress leader of opposition Chintu Choukse and his party colleagues created ruckus saying the civic body had passed a resolution to name it after Mahajan.

But at the last moment it was named after Vajpayee, said Choukse, who along with party colleagues held placards stating 'women cannot be disrespected'.

Mahajan, who was specially invited to the council meeting, was seated near IMC chairman Munna Lal Yadav and Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava.

Mahajan said she had suggested that the auditorium be named after Vajpayee.

"Vajpayee and I cannot be compared," Mahajan said, adding she was not in favour of any building being named after while she was alive.

Mahajan was a minister in the Vajpayee government between 1999 and 2004.