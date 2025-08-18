Cong questioning SIR in Bihar, attacking EC to win polls with votes of illegal immigrants: BJP

New Delhi, Aug 18 (PTI) The BJP on Monday slammed the Opposition for disrupting Parliament business, accusing the Congress of raising questions on the voter list revision in Bihar and levelling baseless allegations against the Election Commission to protect illegal immigrants and win elections with their votes.

BJP MP and national spokesperson Sambit Patra also flayed Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi for spearheading a campaign against the poll body, alleging that the indecent remarks that he was making against the constitutional bodies reflected the Gandhi family's frustration at remaining out of power.

"The kind of behaviour that the Congress and some opposition parties have been showing over the past few days, especially on the issue of SIR (Special Intensive Revision) of electoral rolls and Bihar elections, the entire country is watching this," he told reporters in the Parliament House Complex.

"The functioning of Parliament is being obstructed… Not letting any work be done. What is the intention behind this? "What is the intention behind Rahul Gandhi undertaking a yatra (in Bihar). There is only one intention behind all these -- that is to protect intruders, infiltrators," Patra charged.

The BJP leader said it is the Election Commission's responsibility to ensure that those who are not citizens of the country do not cast their votes in elections but Rahul Gandhi and opposition parties are raising questions on the revision of the voter list in Bihar to win the election on the votes of intruders and illegal infiltrators.

"How to win elections through intruders, how to use intruders, how to carry forward appeasement politics — this is what the Congress and Rahul Gandhi have been doing," he charged.

On media reports about the Congress planning to serve impeachment notice against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in Parliament, Patra said the "indignified words" that Gandhi and his party are using against the poll body reflect their frustration of losing one election after another.

"This reflects the frustration of Rahul Gandhi and the Congress. They have only one goal -- the (Gandhi) family must gain power at any cost," he charged.

The entire country is rejecting the kind of "dignified" remarks that the opposition leaders and Gandhi are making against the poll panel, he added. PTI PK PK KSS KSS